King Frederik, Queen Mary unite with King Charles for Auschwitz 80th anniversary event

The monarch of Denmark along with his wife Queen Mary stepped out to join other European royals

  • January 28, 2025
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark joined global leaders at a solemn ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The monarch of Denmark, along with his wife Queen Mary, stepped out to join other European royals and presidents from around the globe at Auschwitz.

Taking to the Instagram account, the Danish royal offered glimpses into the event held to pay tribute to Holocaust survivors at an anniversary service in Poland.


In a shared post, the palace dropped the glimpses along with the caption, “On the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, Their Majesties the King and Queen honored and remembered the many victims of the Holocaust today. It happened at a ceremony in front of the Auschwitz II-Birkenaus gate concentration and extermination camp.”

The palace added, “Heads of State and Government from all over Europe were present at the ceremony, and from Denmark, the King and Queen attended, along with four Danish survivors from the camp and the Prime Minister.”

Concluding the caption, “Auschwitz was the largest of the German concentration camps during World War II. More than 1.1 million people lost their lives in the camp. Since 1947, Auschwitz has served as a museum and memorial for victims and survivors.”

Notably, the sombre event was attended by King Charles along with France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

