Paris Hilton shares emotional family update amid recovering from L.A fires loss

Paris Hilton shared an emotional farewell to her foster dog, rescued from the devastating L.A. fires.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the reality tv star shared the video showing the reunion between Zuzu and her owner, who lost their home in the Los Angeles fires.
She captioned the post, “Letting go is never easy, but moments like this remind me why fostering is so important.”
The mother of two added, “Zuzu came into my life during one of the most heartbreaking times, and she was truly a beacon of hope. Saying goodbye to her was so hard, but seeing her family’s faces when they arrived to bring her home made it all worth it.”
She went on to say, ““The love between Zuzu and her family is so special, and I’m so happy they’re reunited after everything they’ve been through.”
Hilton also extended her gratitude to the e Pasadena Humane Society for facilitating the fostering, saying, “can’t wait to foster again.”
In a shared video, Hilton invited Zuzu's owners to stay at her house, she said how adorable the dog was when they were together, and the mother and kid enthusiastically greeted their pet.