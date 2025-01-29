Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK Jennie wear BOLD dresses at Chanel show

Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, BLACKPINK Jennie send pulses racing with iconic outfits at Chanel Paris show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025


Kylie Jenner joined Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK’s Jennie for the Chanel Pars fashion show.

Recently, the luxury brand displayed its spring/summer collection at the Spring 2025 Couture Show during the Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

My celebrities including G-Dragon, Lily-Rose Depp and Marion Cotillard attended the show.

Dua Lipa send pulses racing with a ruffled silk blouse, a matching mini-length skirt, and black sheer stockings.

The One Kiss singer chose a layered Chanel pearl belt, black pumps, a Chanel mini bag, rings, a bracelet, dainty earrings, and minimal makeup for the accessories.

For the big event, Dua changed into a signature Chanel look, a tweed Chanel crop jacket styled with a matching mini skirt.

BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim graced the fashion show in a head-to-toe Chanel look.

The Korean singer donned a cape, a satin floor-sweeping train on the back, a baby blue bikini top, black low-waist pants, a Chanel gold waist chain.

Jennie finished the look with a mini Chanel bag, rings, a messy bun, and minimal glam.

Meanwhile, Kylie excluded elegance in a popular Chanel tweed look.

The Kylie cosmetic founder went for tweed skirt set with patent block heels and a quilted vanity case. 

