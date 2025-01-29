Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK Jennie wear BOLD dresses at Chanel show

Kylie Jenner joined Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK’s Jennie for the Chanel Pars fashion show.
Recently, the luxury brand displayed its spring/summer collection at the Spring 2025 Couture Show during the Couture Fashion Week in Paris.
My celebrities including G-Dragon, Lily-Rose Depp and Marion Cotillard attended the show.
Dua Lipa send pulses racing with a ruffled silk blouse, a matching mini-length skirt, and black sheer stockings.
The One Kiss singer chose a layered Chanel pearl belt, black pumps, a Chanel mini bag, rings, a bracelet, dainty earrings, and minimal makeup for the accessories.
For the big event, Dua changed into a signature Chanel look, a tweed Chanel crop jacket styled with a matching mini skirt.
BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim graced the fashion show in a head-to-toe Chanel look.
The Korean singer donned a cape, a satin floor-sweeping train on the back, a baby blue bikini top, black low-waist pants, a Chanel gold waist chain.
Jennie finished the look with a mini Chanel bag, rings, a messy bun, and minimal glam.
Meanwhile, Kylie excluded elegance in a popular Chanel tweed look.
The Kylie cosmetic founder went for tweed skirt set with patent block heels and a quilted vanity case.