Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump

Minal Khan’s selfie game is on point!
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Jalan actress posted two selfies from inside the passenger seat of her swanky car.
The images saw Minal’s honey-blond curls doing the talking as she gazed straight into the camera with the sun shining bright on her.
Exuding effortless glow, the mom-of one paired her entire look with black sunglasses.
What garnered eyeballs was the superstar’s obsession for rapper Bad Bunny’s track titled DtMF which played in the background of her post.
She captioned her photo “This song 10/10.”
Soon after her drop-dead gorgeous selfies went viral, Minal’s husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram commented, “Hi.”
Her ardent fans too left no stone unturned in showering love in the comments section.
One person wrote, “And you 100000.”
A second user added, “Shine bright like a diamond.”
“Stunning,” a third fan effused.
“Definite aura,” a fourth user noted.
For the unversed, Minal , who tied the knot with her fellow actor Ahsan Mohsin in 2021, welcomed a son named Muhammad Hassan Ikram back in 2023.
To note, Minal Khan just knows how to spend her weekends the right way with family.