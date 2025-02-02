Trending

Sonam Kapoor gets teary-eyed remembering late designer Rohit Bal

Fashion icon Rohit Bal left a void with his untimely death in November 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025


An emotional moment from Sonam Kapoor’s latest ramp walk was captured!

Sonam, who graced the fashion show event with her stunning presence over the weekend, teared up while remembering her friend and late fashion designer Rohil Bal. 

A footage posted on a paparazzi account went viral which featured the Sanju actress radiating charm and crying. 

For the unversed, Rohit Bal, a fashion icon in his true sense succumbed to a prolonged illness in November 2024, sending shockwaves. 

Bal had been battling a severe heart ailment and was admitted to the intensive care unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in November 2023 owing to health complications.

Amid battling the chronic illness, Bal came out strong and made a comeback to work, showcasing his final collection at the Lakmé India Fashion Week, in turn stumbling on the ramp.

His sudden demise left Sonam Kapoor and many other of his ardent lovers in tatters 

It is pertinent to mention, Sonam dazzled at the Paris Fashion Week 2025 in a bold monochromatic ensemble from Dior's Spring/Summer collection alongside Alia Bhatt. 

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor walked down the aisle with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja in 2018 and is currently residing in London. 

Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump

Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump
Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China: Trudeau, Sheinbaum retaliate

Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China: Trudeau, Sheinbaum retaliate
Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship

Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship
Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce

Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce

Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump
Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump
Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce
Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce
Ali Zafar shares his inspiring success story
Ali Zafar shares his inspiring success story
Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker
Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker
Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan
Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?
Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna
Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation
Arjun Kapoor unveils first look poster of upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'
Arjun Kapoor unveils first look poster of upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming
Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man
Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man
Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar to reunite on-screen in exciting project?
Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar to reunite on-screen in exciting project?