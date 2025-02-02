Sonam Kapoor gets teary-eyed remembering late designer Rohit Bal

An emotional moment from Sonam Kapoor’s latest ramp walk was captured!
Sonam, who graced the fashion show event with her stunning presence over the weekend, teared up while remembering her friend and late fashion designer Rohil Bal.
A footage posted on a paparazzi account went viral which featured the Sanju actress radiating charm and crying.
For the unversed, Rohit Bal, a fashion icon in his true sense succumbed to a prolonged illness in November 2024, sending shockwaves.
Bal had been battling a severe heart ailment and was admitted to the intensive care unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in November 2023 owing to health complications.
Amid battling the chronic illness, Bal came out strong and made a comeback to work, showcasing his final collection at the Lakmé India Fashion Week, in turn stumbling on the ramp.
His sudden demise left Sonam Kapoor and many other of his ardent lovers in tatters
It is pertinent to mention, Sonam dazzled at the Paris Fashion Week 2025 in a bold monochromatic ensemble from Dior's Spring/Summer collection alongside Alia Bhatt.
Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor walked down the aisle with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja in 2018 and is currently residing in London.