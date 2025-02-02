Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic date night in Los Angeles 

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
The couple, who began dating in early 2023, was enjoying a low-key romantic date as they were seen arriving at a local hotel in a black vehicle on Thursday, January 31st, 2025.
During the outing, Kylie was wearing a black leather jacket, which she styled with a crop top and matching leggings and boots, while Timothée was in a black hoodie and coordinated pants.
This appearance of Kylie and Timothée came after an exclusive report claimed that the two have decided to start a family together.
An insider disclosed to Life & Style magazine that after knowing each other for two years, they had plans to have kids and a proper family.
The tipster added, "Getting married was never that important to her but that was before she met Timothée, If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon."
The source further stated that the mother-of-two would, "100 percent love" to start a new chapter of life with the Dune 2 star.
Kylie previously shared two kids, a daughter Stormi and a son Aire, from her past relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.
As of now, neither Kylie Jenner's representative nor Timothée Chalamet's representative have publicly confirmed the reports.