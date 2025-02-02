Trending

Ayeza Khan shares cutest message for her kids

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan was spotted out and about in Rome, Italy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025
Ayeza Khan pens heartwarming words for her kids
Ayeza Khan's children are her top-most priority! 

Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, Khan gushed over her kids and lit feeds with a super-adorable photo. 

The pictures showcased the trio beaming in joy after a fulfilled day out in Rome learning how to make some authentic Roman Pasta hosted by the cutest Italian family. 

For the outing, the Laapata star channeled old school vibe in pigtails and a uniform like attire and her munchkins also followed in the footsteps. 

She penned a cute caption to her post, "The two stars that complete my life." 



After the vacation dump did rounds on social media, Khan fans reacted. 

While some showered praise others were concerned about Danish Taimoor's absence. 

One fan commented, "Is something wrong between Danish and Ayeza? Why they are not together?" 

"You deserve the world," a second user penned. 

"Three child in one frame," the third lovingly added.

A fourth fan gushed, "Wishing these smiles last forever." 

It is pertinent to mention that the Mein actress is exploring the ancient sites and the streets of Rome while her actor husband films for his upcoming project Shair back home. 

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan is making a comeback on the small screen. 

She has Humraaz lined up with Feroze Khan playing the male lead. 

