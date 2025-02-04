Sci-Tech

VPN service in Microsoft 365 to be discontinued THIS month

Microsoft to end VPN support options in Microsoft 365 to protect user data

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
Microsoft to end VPN support options in Microsoft 365 to protect user data
Microsoft to end VPN support options in Microsoft 365 to protect user data

Microsoft has announced it will end its VPN feature in Microsoft 365 by the end of February 2025.

According to Economic Times, the tech company founded by Bill Gates has decided to discontinue the VPN feature in its Microsoft Defender app. The feature was previously free for the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers.

Microsoft 365, which has nearly 400 million subscribers, had a VPN feature in its Microsoft Defender app that helped users to keep their IP addresses and encrypt internet traffic privately, but the company has now decided to remove this feature on February 28, 2025.

The technology company has explained that they have decided to remove the VPN feature after a routine evaluation of feature usage and effectiveness and have decided to invest in "new areas that will better align to customer needs."

It said, “Our goal is to ensure you and your family remain safer online. We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align with customer needs.”

Furthermore, the VPN profile of the Windows, iOS, and macOS users will be automatically removed by the end of the month, while Android users are recommended to manually remove the VPN profile from their devices after February 28, 2025.

Trump tariffs trouble: 5 everyday items that could get expensive

Trump tariffs trouble: 5 everyday items that could get expensive
King Felipe steps out to mark major milestone event

King Felipe steps out to mark major milestone event
World Cup celebration 'stained' by unwanted kiss, Jenni Hermoso tells court

World Cup celebration 'stained' by unwanted kiss, Jenni Hermoso tells court
Taylor Swift hit with brutal backlash after Grammy Awards 2025

Taylor Swift hit with brutal backlash after Grammy Awards 2025
OpenAI's groundbreaking AI device to replace smartphones?
OpenAI's groundbreaking AI device to replace smartphones?
OpenAI makes surprising updates amid SoftBank collaboration
OpenAI makes surprising updates amid SoftBank collaboration
Is Apple ready to unveil foldable iPhone? Major update emerges
Is Apple ready to unveil foldable iPhone? Major update emerges
Google's AI review system blocks millions of malicious apps in 2024
Google's AI review system blocks millions of malicious apps in 2024
World's richest man to build data center five times bigger than Microsoft
World's richest man to build data center five times bigger than Microsoft
UK to become first country to crack down on AI-generated child abuse images
UK to become first country to crack down on AI-generated child abuse images
Climate change fuels rat populations in cities worldwide
Climate change fuels rat populations in cities worldwide
Donald Trump gives Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang new name after crucial meeting
Donald Trump gives Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang new name after crucial meeting
DeepSeek set to face same fate as TikTok in US?
DeepSeek set to face same fate as TikTok in US?
Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates
Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates
WhatsApp unveils major update for viewing ‘view once' media on desktop
WhatsApp unveils major update for viewing ‘view once' media on desktop
NHS unveils cutting-edge solution for severe sickle cell disease
NHS unveils cutting-edge solution for severe sickle cell disease