VPN service in Microsoft 365 to be discontinued THIS month

Microsoft has announced it will end its VPN feature in Microsoft 365 by the end of February 2025.
According to Economic Times, the tech company founded by Bill Gates has decided to discontinue the VPN feature in its Microsoft Defender app. The feature was previously free for the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers.
Microsoft 365, which has nearly 400 million subscribers, had a VPN feature in its Microsoft Defender app that helped users to keep their IP addresses and encrypt internet traffic privately, but the company has now decided to remove this feature on February 28, 2025.
The technology company has explained that they have decided to remove the VPN feature after a routine evaluation of feature usage and effectiveness and have decided to invest in "new areas that will better align to customer needs."
It said, “Our goal is to ensure you and your family remain safer online. We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align with customer needs.”
Furthermore, the VPN profile of the Windows, iOS, and macOS users will be automatically removed by the end of the month, while Android users are recommended to manually remove the VPN profile from their devices after February 28, 2025.