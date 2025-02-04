Princess Anne shares shocking insight on Princess Kate’s key royal role

Princess Anne has revealed a shocking insight into Princess Kate's pivotal role within the royal family, highlighting her challenges she faces as a senior member of the monarchy.
While conversing in the 2020 documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, which aired to celebrate her milestone birthday, she opened up about the main challenges of modern generation of working royals.
Emphasizing on the struggles of working royals due to continuous media scrutiny, King Charles' sister shared, "The pressure that is applied to the younger members of the family, it's always worse. That's what the media is interested in.”
She added, “That's hard sometimes to deal with. But there was no social media in my day, and it's probably made it more difficult."
During her discussion, Anne also higlighted the impact of social media on royal engagements, pointing out it has some advantages but it would never replace physical engagements.
"With online technology… being in touch is one thing, but it's not quite the same. The ability to meet people, that's what makes the difference," she explained.
The royal added, "I know what Twitter is, but I wouldn't go anywhere near it if you paid me, frankly. But that's a slightly different issue."
To note, previously Princess Anne who will turn 75 in August, completed the royal family's first foreign tour of the year, a visit to South Africa,
While at tour she described that stepping down from her role was not a consideration.