Royal

Princess Anne shares shocking insight on Princess Kate’s key royal role

The Princess Royal opened up about the main challenges of modern generation of working royals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025


Princess Anne has revealed a shocking insight into Princess Kate's pivotal role within the royal family, highlighting her challenges she faces as a senior member of the monarchy.

While conversing in the 2020 documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, which aired to celebrate her milestone birthday, she opened up about the main challenges of modern generation of working royals.

Emphasizing on the struggles of working royals due to continuous media scrutiny, King Charles' sister shared, "The pressure that is applied to the younger members of the family, it's always worse. That's what the media is interested in.”

She added, “That's hard sometimes to deal with. But there was no social media in my day, and it's probably made it more difficult."

During her discussion, Anne also higlighted the impact of social media on royal engagements, pointing out it has some advantages but it would never replace physical engagements.

"With online technology… being in touch is one thing, but it's not quite the same. The ability to meet people, that's what makes the difference," she explained.

The royal added, "I know what Twitter is, but I wouldn't go anywhere near it if you paid me, frankly. But that's a slightly different issue."

To note, previously Princess Anne who will turn 75 in August, completed the royal family's first foreign tour of the year, a visit to South Africa,

While at tour she described that stepping down from her role was not a consideration.

Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up

Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo

Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo

How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items

How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
World's richest athletes with eye-watering net worth

World's richest athletes with eye-watering net worth
Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer
Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer
King Charles releases emotional video message on World Cancer Day
King Charles releases emotional video message on World Cancer Day
Prince Louis stuns royal fans as reaches new milestone
Prince Louis stuns royal fans as reaches new milestone
King Felipe steps out to mark major milestone event
King Felipe steps out to mark major milestone event
King Charles holds special meeting after Kate, William’s emotional plea
King Charles holds special meeting after Kate, William’s emotional plea
Kate Middleton shares new photo captured by Prince Louis on World Cancer Day
Kate Middleton shares new photo captured by Prince Louis on World Cancer Day
Inside Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie special Royal trip to Nepal
Inside Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie special Royal trip to Nepal
Princess Kate pens emotional message to mark World Cancer Day
Princess Kate pens emotional message to mark World Cancer Day
Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander
Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games