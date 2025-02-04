Entertainment

Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up

Justin Baldoni accused of sexual harassment by his 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively in December last year

Blake Lively has reportedly remained unbothered with the ongoing Justin Baldoni's messy legal battle. 

The mother-of-two, who accused the 41-year-old actor-director of sexual harassment in December 2024, is now focused on her family and trying to balance her legal matters and private life simultaneously.

According to People magazine, an insider close to the actress has revealed that she is now spending quality time with her four kids, which she shares with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The tipster stated, "Blake is surprisingly calm and just tries to focus on family life. She's in constant contact with her team. She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump."

The source additionally disclosed that despite her family time, Blake is not neglecting the case and planning a strategy to deal with the situation brilliantly.

"But she's not letting it take away from her main focus, which is her children," the insider exclusively told the outlet.

This report came after Justin filed a counter-lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star last month, in which he demanded $400 million from Blake to destroy his reputation publicly. 

As of now, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's attorneys appeared at a pre-trial conference on Monday, February 3rd, where New York Judge Lewis Liman ordered both lawyers to refrain their clients from making public statements about the case. 

As per media reports, the next case proceeding for the case is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026. 

