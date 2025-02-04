King Charles releases emotional video message on World Cancer Day

King Charles III marked World Cancer Day with heartfelt message for patients and medical facilitators.
The official Instagram account of the Royal Family released a video on Tuesday, with a message that read, "This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them."
Charles also mentioned the names of health facilities all across the UK to help cancer patients, and survivors.
He mentioned @MacmillanCancer, a facility which "offers a number of services for people living with cancer at every stage of their experience, and promotes better cancer care. The charity is available to provide emotional, practical, physical, and financial support."
Next in line was "@MaggiesCentres, which "provides free emotional support and practical advice in centres across the UK and online to everyone with cancer, as well as their friends and families. There is no time limit on support, Maggie’s is available for as long as needed."
"Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) are committed to saving lives through research, influence and information. The charity funds scientists, doctors and nurses to work towards prevention, diagnosis and treatment of over 200 types of cancer," added Charles as nod to the organisation working for cancer patients.
This message from Charles comes exactly a year after he publicly announced his cancer in February 2024.