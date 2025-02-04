Royal

King Charles releases emotional video message on World Cancer Day

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement exactly one year after Charles cancer diagnosis

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025

King Charles releases emotional video message on World Cancer Day


King Charles III marked World Cancer Day with heartfelt message for patients and medical facilitators.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family released a video on Tuesday, with a message that read, "This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them."

Charles also mentioned the names of health facilities all across the UK to help cancer patients, and survivors.

He mentioned @MacmillanCancer, a facility which "offers a number of services for people living with cancer at every stage of their experience, and promotes better cancer care. The charity is available to provide emotional, practical, physical, and financial support."

Next in line was "@MaggiesCentres, which "provides free emotional support and practical advice in centres across the UK and online to everyone with cancer, as well as their friends and families. There is no time limit on support, Maggie’s is available for as long as needed."

"Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) are committed to saving lives through research, influence and information. The charity funds scientists, doctors and nurses to work towards prevention, diagnosis and treatment of over 200 types of cancer," added Charles as nod to the organisation working for cancer patients.

This message from Charles comes exactly a year after he publicly announced his cancer in February 2024.

Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up

Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo

Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo

How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items

How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
World's richest athletes with eye-watering net worth

World's richest athletes with eye-watering net worth
Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer
Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer
Princess Anne shares shocking insight on Princess Kate’s key royal role
Princess Anne shares shocking insight on Princess Kate’s key royal role
Prince Louis stuns royal fans as reaches new milestone
Prince Louis stuns royal fans as reaches new milestone
King Felipe steps out to mark major milestone event
King Felipe steps out to mark major milestone event
King Charles holds special meeting after Kate, William’s emotional plea
King Charles holds special meeting after Kate, William’s emotional plea
Kate Middleton shares new photo captured by Prince Louis on World Cancer Day
Kate Middleton shares new photo captured by Prince Louis on World Cancer Day
Inside Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie special Royal trip to Nepal
Inside Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie special Royal trip to Nepal
Princess Kate pens emotional message to mark World Cancer Day
Princess Kate pens emotional message to mark World Cancer Day
Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander
Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games