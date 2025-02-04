Royal

Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer

The Princess of Wales sought major career advice from the 'Spice Girl' alum due to her expertise

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025


Princess Kate is reportedly seeking fashion advice from Victoria Beckham as she prepares to step back into the spotlight after her cancer remission announcement.

An exclusive source shared to Closer Magazine, the Princess of Wales sought fashion advice from the Spice Girl alum for her expertise in the fashion industry.

The source said, “After everything she’s been through, Kate’s keen to shake things up a bit and start making more of her position as a global fashion icon.”

Kate Middleton apart from royal duties she “always enjoyed that side of royal duties with film premieres, Royal Variety Shows and Wimbledon, for example, and she is keen to embrace more of the glamour and do more things that light her up.”

The source continued, “When the Vogue offer came in, Kate immediately went to Victoria for advice, given she’s always been someone she can trust. If there’s anyone who knows the world of high fashion, it’s her.”

According to the source, Princess Kate “has come a long way since that first cover. She's a global fashion icon but she is so much more. Her brave battle against cancer while raising three young children in the public eye makes her a role model to millions.”

They added, “Her story would be an inspiration to so many women going through what she has gone through.”

Notably, the insider also revealed that after Vogue's offer to Princess Kate, Victoria Beckham is looking to blossom friendship with the royal.

