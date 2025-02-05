Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night

Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan initiated all the birthday fun with a grand dholki night.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Noor Jahan star shared a dazzling video from the evening.
The footage kicked off with the Mann Mayal star displaying his singing skills to perfection.
Many showbiz celebrities were also spotted dancing and humming to various beats.
“Bus Pyar Aur Pyaare on a Pyar bhari Raat,” Kubra captioned her post.
Shehzad Sheikh, Abdullah Kadwani, Ali Rehman, Sana Shahnawaz, Momal Sheikh, Ali Safina, Hira Tareen, and Khakan Shahnawaz had a blast during the evening.
To enhance the celebrations, singer Imran Ali was invited to perform the Bollywood songs.
The celebrity couple were also overjoyed ahead of their big day, making most of every moment to the fullest.
Kubra has once again captured the limelight for her super gorgeous outfit.
While the London Nahi Jaunga actress slipped in Farah Talib Aziz designer lehenga featuring exquisite thread work in pink, purple, orange and green her husband-to-be wore a bottle green kurta set.
After all the denial regarding the wedding buzz, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed finally confirmed it just days before the start of the festivities.