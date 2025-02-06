King Felipe, Queen Letizia receive special honour in joint appearance

Royal

  • February 06, 2025
King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia received a special honour in their new joint appearance.

On Thursday, the Spanish royal family posted pictures of their latest public engagement.

Felipe and Letizia visited Caravaca de la Cruz (Murcia) “on the occasion of the celebration of the Jubilee Year in 2024.”

The royal couple was then honour to sign the book of the Royal and Illustrious Brotherhood of the Holy and True Cross of Caravaca.

Taking to Instagram, they captioned the post, “The Kings visited Caravaca de la Cruz (Murcia) on the occasion of the celebration of the Jubilee Year in 2024 and within the framework of the activities scheduled for the 10th Anniversary of the Proclamation of H.M. the King.”


“Upon arrival in the Murcian town, they visited the Town Hall and received the Golden Key of the city from the mayor. Next, the Kings moved to the Royal Basilica-Sanctuary of the Vera Cruz and signed the book of honor of the Royal and Illustrious Brotherhood of the Holy and True Cross of Caravaca,” the statement further read.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia also had the opportunity to visit the exhibition, “The century of Tegeo”, at the old church.

At the end of the visit, they greeted the residents of the town and concluded the "celebration of its Jubilee Year in 2024 with more than 800,000 visitors."

