Taylor Swift ‘unhappy’ with Blake Lively for dragging into Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Taylor Swift reportedly feels "used" by Blake Lively and wishes the actress hadn’t involved her in the legal battle with director Justin Baldoni.
As per PageSix, a source shared that the Lover crooner is frustrated that her name has been dragged into the lawsuit.
It is reported that Swift “can’t help but feel used” by her best friend the Gossip Girl star.
The insider shared that Swift “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons” following the Five Feet Apart star disclosed Lively alleged texts in a countersuit.
However, the alleged texts don’t reveal who Lively’s “dragons” are, but many considered that the actress was referencing husband Ryan Reynolds, and Swift.
According to the source, “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.”
The insider added Swift and Lively, “have been friends for years and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point.”
Swift “wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible,” the source added.
To note, according to Baldoni’s amended complaint, the Green Lantern star alleged text message read, “If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,”
The message continued, “For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”
Baldoni revealed that in a text message Lively was referring to Swift writing, “I really love what you did. It really does [help] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor).”