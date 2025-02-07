Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston make big announcement about new venture

Entertainment

  February 07, 2025
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston have made announcement about their new product to celebrate Galentine's Day.

On Wednesday, February 5, the Only Murders in the Building, 32, and The Morning Show executive producer, 55, kicked off a new venture with their beauty brands, Rare Beauty and LolaVie.

The pair co-hosted an empowering Galentine's Day celebration at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles.


As per PEOPLE, Selena gushed about Jennifer, "I've known Jen for over a decade now, and she's someone I've always looked up to ... she's always been there for me. It's nice to have people in your life who can just be there and hear you out and [give] me great advice.”

The Disney alum and the Friends starlet were matching in head-to-toe black outfits for the major event.

They took cute pictures together and posed for a polaroid.

Jennifer also reflected on the Aniston "really hard couple of weeks" for the city after LA wildfires, "I hope everybody's safe and okay. It's been a hard one.”

Benny Blanco’s girlfriend also announced the launch of Rare Beauty's new Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush, which will drop in late March.

