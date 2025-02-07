Demi Moore gets emotional about ex Bruce Willis in new statement

Demi Moore has gotten emotional in a new update about her ex husband Bruce Willis, who is battling frontotemporal dementia.
The former couple got divorced in 2000 after a 13-year marriage.
In 2023, Bruce got diagnosed with dementia and received unwavering support from his ex wife.
Demi, 62, told Variety, "We will always be a family, just in a different form. For me, there was never a question. I show up because that's what you do for the people you love.”
The Substance star gave a message of hope to the divorce couples, "I hope it's encouraging for others to see that there's a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."
Bruce and Demi share three kids including actress Rumer Willis, Scout and Tallulah.
Rumer expressed gratitude towards her parents for co-parenting earlier this week during her appearance British talk show.
“I think the thing I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other,” she shared.
On the work front, Demi won the first Oscar of her life for her stellar acting in The Substance.