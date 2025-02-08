Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with iconic dance move to 'Desi Girl' 

Trending

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra graces her brother's wedding in Mumbai with husband Nick Jonas

  February 08, 2025
Priyanka Chopra brought her brother’s wedding celebrations to life!

A viral clip showed the Baywatch star effortlessly grooving to the beats of Desi Girl from Dostana (2008) while her husband Nick Jonas stood beside her and cheered her on.

Their family and friends also joined in the dance, turning the baraat into a high-energy celebration.


During the wedding event, Chopra did not only bring nostalgia with Desi Girl but also made known her impeccable fashion sense.

She looked drop dead gorgeous in a aqua-blue lehenga adorned with sequin and beadwork.

To top off her look, the Isn’t It Romantic actress accessorised her wedding attire with a diamond and emerald-studded necklace and matching earrings. 

On the other hand, Nick also tried to adopt his wife’s Indian roots during the visit. 

Beyond being the life of the wedding, Chopra played the role of a doting sister and bridesmaid, ensuring everything goes well for the bride.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at the Maharashtra & Goa Military Camp in Juhu on Friday. 

