Duchess Sophie signals unwavering support for King Charles with rare move

Duchess Sophie has stepped forward to clear the air over her friendship with King Charles.
During the official six-day visit to Nepal along with her husband Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh shared her remarks for the British Monarch.
When asked about King Charles, the Duchess shared her observations for King Charles, noting: "Oh, he's still the same, hasn't changed."
This remark came amid the royal couple visiting Maiti Nepal, a non-profit organisation supporting victims of human trafficking.
During the visit, Sophie met with Anita, a remarkable woman who has lived there since childhood and now works in the textiles department.
It's worth mentioning that this gathering had an importance since Anita had previously encountered King Charles during his trip to the facility in 1998.
The Duchess received the cushion paired with a heartfelt note from Anita, conveying the significance of the King's visit all those years prior.
While receiving the meaningful gift Sophie vowed, "I'll be absolutely sure he gets it.”
To note, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's recent tour aims to strengthen ties between the United Kingdom and the South Asian nation.