Sarah Ferguson issues first statement after Prince Andrew loses big honour

Sarah Ferguson has shared an emotional statement to support a cause close to her heart.
Shortly after her ex-husband, Prince Andrew received fresh heartbreak, the Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account to share an important.
Fergie shared a video of herself, in which she could be seen speaking on the importance of children education.
In the video, the 68-year-old emphasized that the “key to life is education, education and education.”
She went on to list down the things one should educate himself on, such as the “stats of life,” “how many children go to school?” etc.
The though provoking video was accompanied by a message that read, “Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, both in and beyond the classroom.”
“Yet, millions of children are denied even the most basic education: reading, writing, and the chance to understand the world around them,” it added.
She further expressed, “Supporting and being a part of @peaceoneday_official’s #EducationDay was deeply important to me, as lack of access to education limits futures and leaves so much potential unrealised.”
The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie capped her statement noting, “So let’s continue to advocate for every child’s right to learn, wherever they are in the world.”
This message from Sarah comes after the report suggesting that the only secondary school on St Helena, opened in 1989, has cut ties with the disgraced duke.
The name was changed with the official approval from Buckingham Palace due to "recent public controversy" and "negative media coverage."
Phil Toal, the headteacher of the secondary school, revealed "While we respect history, we must also be mindful of how past associations impact the present and future."
To note, school's new name will be implemented in September 2025.