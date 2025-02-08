Princess Sofia leaves hospital with Prince Philip after welcoming fourth baby

Princess Sofia exuded post-pregnancy glow as she left the hospital with Prince Carl Philip after delivering her fourth baby.
In an exclusive video obtained and shared by Hello, the parents-of-three could be seen leaving the Danderyds Hospital in Stockholmis on Saturday, just a day after welcoming their baby girl.
The Swedish princess, who stayed at the health facility for a night beamed with joy as she and Philip carried their newborn baby in a pram toward their car.
Sofia was a sight to behold in an oatmeal-hued coat and roll-neck jumper, which she paired with black flared jeans.
She added drama to her chic look with a navy baseball cap and flat boots.
While Philip kept it super casual in an anorak and baseball cap combo.
In his baby announcement on Friday, the father-of-four noted in Swedish, which translated to "We are happy to welcome our newborn daughter into the world. The big brothers are now looking forward to getting to know their new little sister."
The Prince and Princess of Sweden already share three kids Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian.