King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle

King Charles is trying to make the “most of his time” during state visits!
Recently, the Buckingham Palace announced via the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family that the British Monarch and his wife Queen Camilla will soon undertake state visits to the Holy See and Italy in early April 2025.
Speaking about the new announcement, the former royal butler of King Charles, Grant Harrold, during his conversation with GB News, told the outlet that the timing chose for Charles’ visit holds particular significance as it aligns with the Catholic Church’s Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year celebrations.
He stated that the King’s visits are “carefully planned,” and as he was due to undertake a state visit, “they think, let's just do the two at the same time.”
"I think because of obviously his age and his recent health and everything, they've probably just kind of been sensible about how they plan these kind of things. This is already his ninth visit since becoming king,” Harrold added.
The former royal butler continued, "I just think they're probably just planning it carefully and trying to make the most of his time while he's overseas."
Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla recently hosted a dinner to celebrate Anglo-Italian relations and the benefits of 'slow' food and fashion at their private residence in Gloucestershire, England.
The dinner was joined by David and Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace, the Italian fashion designer, and Helen Mirrenon on Friday, February 7, 2025.