Princess Iman looks absolutely smitten with grandfather King Abdullah in new photo

Crown Prince Hussein shares Princess Iman’s adorable photo with grandfather, King Abdullah

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 09, 2025
Princess Iman looks absolutely smitten with grandfather King Abdullah in new photo
Princess Iman looks absolutely smitten with grandfather King Abdullah in new photo

Princess Iman of Jordan’s special bond with grandfather, King Abdullah has sent internet into meltdown.

Crown Prince Hussein took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share an adorable photo of his baby daughter, Princess Iman, with her grandfather, King Abdullah.

In the rare snap, the tiny princess, who was born in August 2024, could be seen with her hands held up to her grandfather’s face as she wore a pink knitted jumper with a white bib around her neck.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian monarch, waering a grey fine knitted top, looked absoulyet smitten of her granddaughter.

“Iman with his precious grandpa, Crown Prince Hussein wrote in the caption adding, “Iman & Jiddo.”


This isn't the first time Crown Prince Hussein has shared glimpses of his liitle munchkin, whom he shares with wife Princess Rajwa..

In Decmber, he brought Princess Iman to work, proudly showing her off to his colleagues.

Earlier to this, proud grandmother Queen Rania shared a joyous Instagram photo of herself holding Princess Iman during a Zoom board meeting.

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, who tied knot on June 1, 2023, welcomed their daughter on August 3, 2024

