King Charles honours the 1000th cadet to pass nursing program

King Charles visited Royal College of Nursing where he practised his first aid skills

  • March 13, 2025
King Charles met the 1000th cadet to pass King's Nursing Program at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

The program, which was created by the Monarch himself, was set up to help cadets acquire all sorts of new skills, making them essentially an all-rounder.

Launched in 2019, the initiative reached a milestone as Harrison Rigby, a teenage boy from Colchester became the 1000th cadet to get his certification.

Harrison was awarded the certificate by Charles himself, after completing 40 hours of teaching and learning experience along with 20 hours of clinical observation.

The 16-year-old's twin brother Jefferson, who was the 999th person to finish the course, was teased by the King for missing such achievement by one rank to which Jefferson joked, "I drew the short straw."

Harrison who is gearing up to become an Army doctor said, "I got to spend the day on the Basildon cardiac ward."

While sharing his experience, he noted, "It was incredible getting to see all the doctors and nurses go through their procedures pre-op and post-op - it was an incredible experience."

Before concluding the visit, King Charles spent some time chatting with the cadets and those supporting the program, including RCN's general secretary and chief executive Professor Nicola Ranger.

Expressing his pride, the Royal told the cadets, "I'm very proud f you all, hope you have great success. We'll be relying on you more and more to keep everything going."

