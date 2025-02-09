Hailey Bieber’s mysterious post sparks concern for marriage with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has fans talking after sharing a cryptic message on social media about "rejection," fueling rumors and speculation about her marriage to Justin Bieber.
Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the Rhode founder dropped a series of snaps amid her split rumours with the Peaches crooner.
Hailey’s carousel of images featured a snap with text layered over a pink background, which read, “I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose.”
In a shared post she also posted a snap of herself in e chic ensembles, including the image of her dinner date with Justin
The mother of one captioned her carousel post with a pink bow emoji: “Some bits.”
To note, Hailey Bieber’s recent pouting came after she made a solo outing during New York Fashion Week.
On the other hand, Justin was seen elsewhere at a seedy bath house in the same city.
Moreover, recently Justin and Hailey’s relationship faced continuous scrutiny after fans showed concern about the Baby singer’s mental wellbeing.
But the couple shut the rumours as they stepped out for a dinner date on Tuesday night.