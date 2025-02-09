Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move fuels rumors of Archie, Lilibet UK return

Archie and Lilibet may be heading back to the UK, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest decision sparks speculation about their children's potential return to British soil.
As per GB News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently in Canada for the Invictus Games, shared their plans to take their kids to the UK.
During the Invictus Game event, Meghan opened up about Archie and Lilibet, saying they will be "cheering on from California."
Previously, the Duchess of Sussex has mentioned that she wants to take her children to the Invictus Game event, which Harry kicked off in 2014.
While conversing at Dusseldorf in the 2023 games, Meghan said: "We can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is."
The next Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham, England in 2027.
Meghan and Harry might seemingly choose to take Archie and Lilibet to the sports event in the UK.
Notably, the latest decision came amid Prince Harry facing challenges to return to the UK due to security concerns.
The Duke of Sussex will appeal a High Court ruling that upheld the Home Office's decision to reduce his security protection in the UK after he stepped down from royal duties in 2020.