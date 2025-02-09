Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards  

Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard gave a special shout-out to the actress Karla Sofia Gascon at the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards.
The 72-year-old filmmaker accepted the prestigious accolade DGA medallion for his nomination in the top prize category at the star-studded event for his recently released musical-thriller film.
Despite Gascon's ongoing controversy, Audiard praises the actress for her remarkable acting skills in the movie.
The French filmmaker said, "The last word is for my wonderful cast, my beloved actresses, Karla, Zoë, Selena, Adriana, and Edgar, who is not an actress."
Gascon's mention in Audiard's speech shocked fans, as he previously thrown a shade at the actress while conversing with Deadline magazine.
In his previous interview, the popular director added, "I haven’t spoken to her, and I don’t want to."
For those unaware, earlier this month, Gascon shared an offensive post on her X account regarding Islamophobia.
Shortly after her tweets, the Emelia Pérez star faced severe backlash from her fellow actors and directors.
In response to the criticism, Gascon took to her Instagram account on Friday, February 7th, 2025, and apologised for her unethical posts.
As of now, Karla Sofia Gascon has not responded to the shout-out she got from her Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard at the awards show.