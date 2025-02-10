King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech

Royal

  by Web Desk
  February 10, 2025
King Charles has shared an emotional tribute for a renowned public figure in moving statement.

The 76-year-old and his wife, Queen Camilla are mourning the death of the founding father of democratic Namibia, Sam Nujoma, who has passed away at 95.

As reported by Independent News, Charles released an official statement on Sunday for the former president of Namibia, after his death on Saturday.

“My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the death of former President Sam Nujoma today," Charles noted.

He went on to share, “President Nujoma’s contribution to history was immense, through his leadership of the long struggle for independence, and his subsequent service of 15 years as the Founding President of the Republic of Namibia.”

The cancer-stricken monarch also reflected on his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Namibia in 1991, a valued member of the Commonwealth.

“I recall with particular gratitude how much Her late Majesty The Queen enjoyed Her State Visit to Namibia in 1991, hosted so graciously by President Nujoma,” Charles said.

“His lifelong commitment to freedom and democracy, overcoming so much adversity on that journey, was truly inspirational," the king added.

This statement from King Charles III comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent the internet into a meltdown with their PDA-filled joint appearance at The Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver, Canada.

At the opening ceremony of the gaming event, Harry delivered a powerful speech to welcome the service personnel and veterans.

