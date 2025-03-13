Jenna Ortega shares sweet message ahead of ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release

Jenna Ortega has shared a delightful message after making confession about Lady Gaga starring in Wednesday season two.
The American actress recently attended the South by Southwest film festival for the premiere of her film, Death of a Unicorn.
Her horror film is scheduled to be theatrically released on March 28, 2025.
Jenna took to Instagram and shared pictures from the star-studded event.
The Miller's Girl actress captioned the post, “@sxsw business World Premiere @deathofaunicornmovie Thanks so much for having us austin. I love film festivals.”
Related: ‘Wednesday’ season 2: Jenna Ortega's first snap in horror show gets viral
She further added, “Also, I found the first three attachments on my page, but never saw a full group one.. so it goes.. Now you get this almost 2 year old photo from Hungary, because I have to celebrate this special group of folks whenever I can. Pretend Richard was there that day too.”
During her appearance at the film festival, she praised Lady Gaga after filming with her for Wednesday season two.
Jenna told IndieWire at SXSW, “It’s the best. She’s the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much.”
To note, Netflix has yet to announce an exact release date, but the show is slated to premiere in 2025.
Related: Jenna Ortega spills on Lady Gaga’s appearance in 'Wednesday' Season 2