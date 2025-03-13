Entertainment

Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey shared screen in films 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'Fool's Gold'

  • March 13, 2025
Kate Hudson is gushing over her long-time costar Matthew McConaughey!

During an interview with Vanity Fair, published on March 11, the Running Point actress referred her 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar as one of her “great loves.”

“There’s just a similar energy that somehow allowed us to be able to really connect on screen and fall in love,” she told the outlet of working with McConaughey.

Hudson went on to express, “It's like you have great loves of your life and then, like, as actresses, I think you have great loves in your work. And he's my one of my great loves, you know?"

“That just is something that happens when you meet and you feel that chemistry. It's just sort of an energetic thing. And great producers can see that right away. I feel really lucky that I got to experience that with someone as talented and as fun as Matthew,” she added.

Besides How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey also shared the screen in 2008’s Fool's Gold and have maintained a close friendship over the years.

