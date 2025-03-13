Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'

Ariana Grande is gearing up for something different following the success of Wicked, along with the release of the deluxe edition for her seventh album.
The 31-year-old announced a new short film titled Brighter Days Ahead offering the first look at the project on her social media.
Ariana turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 to drop a trailer for the film.
Her renowned character Peaches is also set to make the return, which was first seen in the music video for We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).
Related: Ariana Grande makes rare remark about boyfriend Ethan Slater
In the caption of the post, Ariana tagged director Christian Breslauer, who previously headed the music shoots for her singles Yes, And, We Can't Be Friends, and The Boy Is Mine.
Brighter Days Ahead has been confirmed to accompany the release of her upcoming deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine, which is slated for March 28, 2025.
The album was first dropped in March 2024, which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Related: Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'
Ariana Grande announced the deluxe edition of the album on March 10 after hinting about it on the Oscars red carpet as she noted, "it must come out."