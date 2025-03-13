Entertainment

Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'

American popstar Ariana Grande is set to drop deluxe edition of her latest album 'Eternal Sunshine'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Ariana Grande teases release of new short film Brighter Days Ahead
Ariana Grande teases release of new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'

Ariana Grande is gearing up for something different following the success of Wicked, along with the release of the deluxe edition for her seventh album.

The 31-year-old announced a new short film titled Brighter Days Ahead offering the first look at the project on her social media.

Ariana turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 to drop a trailer for the film.

Her renowned character Peaches is also set to make the return, which was first seen in the music video for We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).

RelatedAriana Grande makes rare remark about boyfriend Ethan Slater


In the caption of the post, Ariana tagged director Christian Breslauer, who previously headed the music shoots for her singles Yes, And, We Can't Be Friends, and The Boy Is Mine.

Brighter Days Ahead has been confirmed to accompany the release of her upcoming deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine, which is slated for March 28, 2025.

The album was first dropped in March 2024, which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Related: Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe edition of the album on March 10 after hinting about it on the Oscars red carpet as she noted, "it must come out."

Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Millie Bobby Brown honours '90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown honours '90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi
Nicole Kidman remembers late mother on her birthday with rare photo
Nicole Kidman remembers late mother on her birthday with rare photo
Justin Bieber debuts shocking new look amid concerns over bizarre behavior
Justin Bieber debuts shocking new look amid concerns over bizarre behavior
Lady Gaga gets candid about her iconic 2025 Grammys speech
Lady Gaga gets candid about her iconic 2025 Grammys speech
Demi Lovato speaks out after fans express concern over shaky appearance
Demi Lovato speaks out after fans express concern over shaky appearance
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink to cast alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink to cast alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'
Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi
Jay-Z's lawyer breaks silence on lawsuit against former accuser, attorneys
Jay-Z's lawyer breaks silence on lawsuit against former accuser, attorneys
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement