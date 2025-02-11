King Charles beams in first appearance after new title announcement

King Charles beamed in his first public appearance after bestowing a huge royal honour to renowned figure.
Just a day after awarding Rahim Al Hussaini Aga Khan the title of His Royal Highness (HRH) as he became the successor of his father, Karim Aga Khan, who passed away last week at 88, the 76-year-old monarch took a trip to Nansledan with UK's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and deputy prime minister.
In a video shared by Royal Family's official Instagram account, Charles appeared in high spirits as he met the locals of the community.
The video was accompanied by a fresh statement which offered rare details about the monarch's visit.
"The King, accompanied by the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, has been in Nansledan today," read the caption.
It continued, "Inspired by nature, Newquay Orchard provides a range of opportunities, including vocational learning, adult education, skills development and arts events."
"In 2024, the orchard grew 6.8 tonnes of food for the community!" the caption further revealed.
According to the statement, "At Nansledan School, the trio met staff and pupils on a tour of the school.
It is pertinent to note, the project was initiated in 2014, reflects "the shared vision of His Majesty The King and The Duke of Cornwall to create a new community for people, local businesses and the planet."
To note, who Karim Aga Khan passed away on February 4, 2025, in Portugal, he was given the title of His Royal Highness by Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on their first international trip of 2025 to Italy.