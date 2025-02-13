Dua Lipa steps out for date night with Callum Turner after big announcement

Dua Lipa has stepped out for a cute date night with fiancé Callum Turner.
On Wednesday, February 12, the New Rules hitmaker was spotted at Chiltern Firehouse with the love of her life after making a delightful announcement.
As per Just Jared, the romantic couple enjoyed their intimate date in London, England.
Dua wore a long maroon coat with her hair tied neatly.
Meanwhile, Callum went for a comfortable navy blue attire.
Last month, they sparked engagement rumors after Dua was spotted a gold and diamond ring on her left ring finger.
The lovebirds also made an official appearance together during Paris Fashion Week last month.
Moreover, Dua recently announced that she is releasing a special triple vinyl edition of her second album Future Nostalgia
The new edition will be up for purchase on March 28.
On the work front, the Levitating singer will kick off the next leg of her Radical Optimism Tour in March 2025.
Her tour will have also stops in Australia and New Zealand before going to Europe and wrapping up in North America.