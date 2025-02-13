Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s kids take bold step to help her move on after Brad Pitt split

The ‘Maria’ starlet’s children have stepped in to help her heal from Brad Pitt separation

  • February 13, 2025

Angelina Jolie’s kids are making unexpected move to help her move on from ex-husband Brad Pitt!

In a latest report by Radaronline on Thursday, February 13, it was reported that the Maria actress’s children are going an extra mile to push her back into dating and find a love interest for her.

Previously, it was revealed that Jolie’s six kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, have been urging her to date again.

But now, they have made a bold and unexpected move, taking the responsibility into their own hands.

According to some insiders, the Maleficent starlet’s six kid are now playing a “matchmaker” for her.

"Angelina's kids really want to see her move on. They've been pushing her to date for a while, and the older they get, the more anxious they are for her to meet someone because they feel a lot of responsibility for her," told a source to the outlet.

They added, "They're starting to mix in some very elite circles. so there's potential for them to play matchmaker for her, and she's promised to keep an open mind and give anyone they suggest a real chance."

"Of course, they're all extremely protective of her, and that means anyone she dates has to live up to very high standards,” the insiders noted.

Furthermore, the tipsters noted that while her kids are getting busier in their own lives, they all hate the idea that Angelina Jolie is sitting home alone, and feel some guilt and worry about abandoning her.

