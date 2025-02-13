Entertainment

Ben Affleck stars in ‘The Accountant 2’ trailer after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck loses so much weight for ‘The Accountant 2’ after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025


Ben Affleck has undergone drastic change in The Accountant 2 trailer after Jennifer Lopez divorce.

As per the settlement, both of them will keep the assets they acquired during their marriage and neither will pay spousal support.

Their divorce was official settled on February 20, 2025.

The Accountant 2 stars Ben, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson and J.K. Simmons.

Ben has visibly lost a lot of weight, as seen in the viral trailer.

The official synopsis of the film read, “Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to ‘find the accountant,’ Wolff is compelled to solve the case.”

“Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried,” it continued.

The Accountant 2 will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.

Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning

Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning
Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study

Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study

Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz

Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day
Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with surprise beach wedding
Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with surprise beach wedding
Kylie Jenner under fire for ‘fake followers’ as she nears 400 million
Kylie Jenner under fire for ‘fake followers’ as she nears 400 million
Dua Lipa steps out for date night with Callum Turner after big announcement
Dua Lipa steps out for date night with Callum Turner after big announcement
Kanye West blasts Lyor Cohen for slamming his antisemitic remarks
Kanye West blasts Lyor Cohen for slamming his antisemitic remarks
Angelina Jolie’s kids take bold step to help her move on after Brad Pitt split
Angelina Jolie’s kids take bold step to help her move on after Brad Pitt split
Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt reflection on divorce with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt reflection on divorce with Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use
Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jonas Brothers mark 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Jonas Brothers mark 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements