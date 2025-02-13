Ben Affleck stars in ‘The Accountant 2’ trailer after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck has undergone drastic change in The Accountant 2 trailer after Jennifer Lopez divorce.
As per the settlement, both of them will keep the assets they acquired during their marriage and neither will pay spousal support.
Their divorce was official settled on February 20, 2025.
The Accountant 2 stars Ben, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson and J.K. Simmons.
Ben has visibly lost a lot of weight, as seen in the viral trailer.
The official synopsis of the film read, “Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to ‘find the accountant,’ Wolff is compelled to solve the case.”
“Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried,” it continued.
The Accountant 2 will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.