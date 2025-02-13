Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set couple goals at ‘Chhaava’ screening

Vicky Kaushal and his wife Katrina Kaif have set adorable couple goals at Chhaava film screening.
As seen in the viral paparazzi clip, the romantic couple was spotted arriving at the event hand-in-hand.
The Raazi actor wore a dark outfit for the screening of his upcoming movie.
Meanwhile, Katrina looked graceful in a sheer saree. She accessorised her look with emerald earrings and matching bangles.
The lovebirds could be seen holding hand as they walks to the stop-and-pose.
Moreover, Sunny Kaushal and the rest of his family also attended the screening.
A fan commented under the paparazzi footage, “They look AMAZING togeather! I ship this couple so hard! Kat always deserved better than Salman anyways.”
"Vicky and Katrina are SERVING LOOKS tonight! They're absolutely adorable together! I'm loving the spark between them!,” another wrote.
A third noted, "India's most gorgeous and most beautiful actress in the history of Indian cinema, a beauty with brains, her height, figure, legs and face,posture."
Rashmika Mandanna, who is the female lead of the film, also graced the screening.
Notably, Chhaava will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.