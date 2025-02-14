Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco announce surprise collaborative album

Selena Gomez has left fans buzzing with excitement as she announced a new album with her fiancé Benny Blanco.
The album, I Said I Love You First is set to release on Friday, March 21 and marks as the couple's first musical project together.
Gomez, who announced her engagement to Blanco in December 2024, took to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 13, to share the joyous news.
“I always trick you guys my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21,” she wrote in the caption.
The Only Murders in the Building star went on to share, “Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms.”
“Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!” Gomez added.
Meanwhile, Blanco responded to Gomez's announcement with a sweet comment, penning, "i love you baby."
The first single from Gomez's fourth studio album, titled Scared of Loving You, also released on Thursday with a visual lyric video.
As per press release, the upcoming album celebrates Gomez and Blanco's love story and gives "fans a unique window into their relationship."
"This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences. It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds," it added.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have previously collaborated on music, including two songs on her 2015 album Revival and the 2019 song I Can't Get Enough.
Most recently, the loved-up couple worked together on her 2023 song Single Soon.