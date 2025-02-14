Karen Spencer shares huge update on ‘new’ life after Earl Charles Spencer split

Countess Karen Spencer has shared a huge update on life a year after her split from Earl Charles Spencer.
The 52-year-old Spencer took to her Instagram on Thursday to share that she has moved into a new home, marking the start of a "new chapter" in her life.
“Well…at long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive - hopefully next week! Doesn’t quite feel like home without them,” she wrote in the caption along with a photo of a pastoral view from her new property.
She went on to share, “This new chapter is already taking shape.”
Karen also wrote about her commitment to supporting the work of changemakers and revealed that she had hosted Social Innovation House at Davos.
“In the meantime, it has been incredibly peaceful here. Lots and lots of boxes everywhere! I’m looking forward to sharing more of my new home life, once things start coming together! The photo is the view out onto the garden and paddocks where there will hopefully be horses joining Lucky and Minty soon, she added.
Karen Spencer's big life update comes nearly a year after her split from Earl Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana.
The couple, who share a daughter, Lady Charlotte, announced their plans to divorce in June last year.
Earlier to this, she used to live in Althorp House with Charles Spencer.