Prince Andrew set to take 'revenge' from King Charles in bitter move

Prince Andrew, who has been isolated amid multiple controversies, is gearing to strike back at the Royal Family with a huge bombshell.
The Duke of York is believed to be extremely bitter about how royal family has cut ties with him, therefore, he is planing to expose their hidden truths in a tell-all memoir.
Andrew was stripped of his royal title in 2019, after his Newsnight interview in which he candidly admitted about having ties with now-dead pedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
That was not it, in 2022 he also settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Epstein's victim Virginia Giuffre for a reported $16million, who accused the duke of raping her when she was 17.
Meanwhile, the 64-year-old is also feuding with King Charles over Royal Lodge, which the monarch had ordered him to evict in 2024, suggesting him to move to Frogmore Cottage.
Despite all kinds of pressure from the king, Andrew denied to budge from the crown estate, which he leased in 2003 for 75 years.
Now an insider has exclusively confirmed to Radar that the father of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie is set to release a bombshell memoir to take revenge from his royal relatives.
"Andrew's sick to death of being this punching bag for everyone especially when there are plenty of people in his orbit who have gotten away with much worse," the source revealed.
"He knows more about people than anyone realizes – and he's decided it's time to start using that information," they added.
As per the insider Charles disgraced brother has been "approached countless times to do a tell-all."
They continued, "He's now dropping hints that he might be convinced to speak out if only to defend himself and his wounded pride."
However, the source also confirmed that releasing a blasting memoir is not on Andrew's agenda just yet, he can consider it when there's a need.
This comes week after Prince Andrew was forced to forgo the royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham as he his ties with an alleged Chinese spy Yang Tenbo had came to light around that time and Charles and Camilla wanted him to remain off the public eye.