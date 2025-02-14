Sci-Tech

Musk threatens to pull $97.4B OpenAI bid over non-profit status

Elon Musk to withdraw OpenAI offer if ChatGPT maker remains non-profit, say lawyers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
Musk threatens to pull $97.4B OpenAI bid over non-profit status
Musk threatens to pull $97.4B OpenAI bid over non-profit status

Elon Musk will withdraw from his $97.4 billion bid to acquire OpenAI if the ChatGPT parent company remains non-profit.

According to Reuters, the lawyers of the richest man in the world in the filing submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, said that Musk will withdraw a consortium if OpenAI does not change its non-profit status to a for-profit business.

The court filing read, “If OpenAI, Inc.‘s Board is prepared to preserve the charity’s mission and stipulate to take the ‘for sale’ sign off its assets by halting its conversion, Musk will withdraw the bid. Otherwise, the charity must be compensated by what an arm's-length buyer will pay for its assets.”

Tesla boss, who owns a competing AI startup, xAI, launched in 2023, has been trying to block OpenAI, the company he co-founded, from becoming a for-profit firm, but the AI company argued that the move was necessary to get more capital and stay competitive in the AI industry.

Furthermore, the OpenAI board of directors, who had received the bid from Musk after 24 hours of snafu, plans to reject the CEO Sam Altman-dubbed “ridiculous” bid as the company is not for sale.

Robert Pattinson gives huge update on ‘The Batman Part II’ as he teases 'cool' storyline

Robert Pattinson gives huge update on ‘The Batman Part II’ as he teases 'cool' storyline
Kanye West finally opens up about Bianca Censori divorce speculations

Kanye West finally opens up about Bianca Censori divorce speculations

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby
Lady Gaga chokes back tears revealing why she almost quit music: 'Really hard'

Lady Gaga chokes back tears revealing why she almost quit music: 'Really hard'
TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay
TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay
Honda-Nissan $60 billion merger deal falls apart
Honda-Nissan $60 billion merger deal falls apart
NASA captures stunning bouquet of stars ahead of Valentine's Day
NASA captures stunning bouquet of stars ahead of Valentine's Day
Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban
Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban
OpenAI board yet to receive Elon Musk $97.4 billion takeover bid
OpenAI board yet to receive Elon Musk $97.4 billion takeover bid
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return ahead of schedule, date revealed
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return ahead of schedule, date revealed
February cosmic events: Snow moon, last planetary parade
February cosmic events: Snow moon, last planetary parade
US, UK snub international AI declaration at Paris Summit
US, UK snub international AI declaration at Paris Summit
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe
Meta performance-based layoff casts doubts among employees
Meta performance-based layoff casts doubts among employees
Sam Altman warns AI users of major risks ahead
Sam Altman warns AI users of major risks ahead
Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast
Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast