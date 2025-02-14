Entertainment

Dua Lipa moves to tears over heartbreaking loss

Dua Lipa reveals the sudden demise of her beloved in an emotional tweet on X

Dua Lipa recently reacted to the announcement of the death of Duo, the green cartoon owl from the language-learning app Duolingo.

The Levitating crooner took to her X account on February 12, 2025, to express her grief over the tragic passing of the beloved owl. 

Heartbroken, Lipa wrote in her post, "Til’ death duo part," and included a broken heart emoji beside the note. 

This post of the 29-year-old singer came shortly after the language-learning application issued a statement revealing that the Duolingo Owl had died. 

They wrote, "Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know." 

The statement humorously concluded with, "We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa’s privacy at this time." 

This announcement was made on February 11, 2025. 

Interestingly, both the application and Lipa have shared a similar name over the years. 

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the Cold Heart hitmaker expressed her desire to learn new languages. 

She said, "I want to know all of them." 

"I want to know all of them, I get so jealous when people are speaking in French, or Spanish, or Italian, and I’m like, ‘F—.’ I just want to respond," she stated. 

On the professional front, Dua Lipa is preparing to make history with her upcoming musical tours in Melbourne, Australia. 

She will kick off her Australian tour in March 2025. 

