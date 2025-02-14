Benny Blanco surprises Selena Gomez with ‘three wedding rings’?

Benny Blanco has made a shocking confession about “wedding rings” after engagement with Selena Gomez.
The romantic couple got candid about their relationship during a recent chat with Interview magazine.
Benny, 36, proposed to his then-girlfriend Selena, 32, with a rock boasting a dazzling marquise diamond set on an eternity band, which was seemingly a nod to her hit track, Good for You, in which she sang, “I'm a marquise diamond.”
The Rare Beauty founder shared, “Ever since the 'Good for You' days — that was, gosh, so many years ago — that’s the diamond I’ve always dreamed of.”
Benny revealed how he chose the perfect ring, “I just tried not to f--- up. That’s all I did,” adding, “She showed me designs and I would always throw little hints. I’d be like, ‘Yeah, but if I ever made one, would you want it like this?’ And then she changed her mind halfway through.”
The music producer also shared how he plans to utilize the big diamond in future for his wife-to-be, “We’re going to make earrings for her. She basically has three wedding rings.”
Notably, the loverbirds got engaged on December 11, 2024.