Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration

The Bollywood star Salman Khan shares how he spent the day dedicated to love

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025
Salman Khan decided to keep his relationship status private this Valentine’s day.

On Friday, February 14, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actor turned to his social media account to share a captivating snap.

Salman’s Valentine’s day planned involved a heartwarming gathering with all his family, filled with love and togetherness.

In a clever play on words, the Ek Tha Tiger wished his fans on the day of love with a sweet wish, "Happy Familtines Day."

In the adorable click, Salman’s father Salim Khan, sister Arpita and brother Sohail Khan were present with their families.

The 59-year-old actor captioned the post, "Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familtines day."

Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration

As soon as the post made it to social media, its gained traction as several fans took to Instagram to express their love for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and his family.

One user wrote, "Beautiful family (red heart). A man with a golden heart, Luv u Salman."

While another well-wisher penned, "God bless you all with happy healthy long life."

On work front, Salman Khan is busy with his next project Sikander, which is set to hit theatres on Eid 2025.

