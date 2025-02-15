World

White House under fire for Valentine's Day poem aimed at illegal immigrants

  • February 15, 2025
Donald Trump's White House shared a controversial post on Valentine’s Day that has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

According to The Mirror, the US president, who, throughout his campaign, repeatedly promised to stop and send back illegal immigration, shared a special message through a Valentine poem, telling them they will be deported.

The White House official Instagram account shared a post on Friday, February 14, 2025, featuring Trump and "border tsar" Tom Homan with a fabricated quatrain of a poem that read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, come illegally, and we’ll deport you."


The president's house also commented, “Happy Valentine's Day,” under its post.

The Valentine post sparked criticism and backlash from the netizens who called the post “disgusting” and “disappointing.”

A user wrote, “Whoever runs this page needs to be fired,” and another added, “So unprofessional and disgusting.”

“I'm so disgusted and disappointed. How could anyone think this is okay? The White House!? What a country," a person commented.

The fourth one penned, “"Why is the government becoming a meme page?” while a user shared that he refreshed the page “twice to make sure this was real."

Furthermore, the White House post came days after the press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, announced that more than 8,000 people had been arrested in immigration enforcement actions since Trump took office for the second term. Some of the illegal immigrants have been deported while others have been sent to prison.

