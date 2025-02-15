Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day 

Atif Aslam’s Valentine’s Day post is all about love, family and moments!
Turning to his official Instagram page on Friday, the rockstar shared a series of lovely portraits featuring his wife Sara Bharwana and son.
The first picture saw Atif posing for a selfie with his wife followed by a click of yummy loaded fries the family relished over the day out.
Next was another adorable photo of the two serving major couple goals.
Later in the carousel the parents introduced their little one holding him closer.
To boost the spirit, the Tere Liye singer also posted a cute click of special Valentine's Day candles.
In the caption, Atif stressed on the importance of family, “Hold your loved ones tight.”
Atif’s ardent followers were taken aback by his cute Valentine dump, garnering a slew of responses in the comments section.
One wrote, “Best couples in the singer’s history.”
Another fan noted, “King with Queen.”
"SARA IS THE PRETTIEST,” a third person commented.
"Allah's blessings both of you," a fourth fan expressed.
To note, Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana, who share three adorable children, tied the knot back in 2013.