Trending

Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day

Rockstar Atif Aslam cherishes family moments on the occasion of Valentine's Day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentines Day
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day 

Atif Aslam’s Valentine’s Day post is all about love, family and moments!

Turning to his official Instagram page on Friday, the rockstar shared a series of lovely portraits featuring his wife Sara Bharwana and son.

The first picture saw Atif posing for a selfie with his wife followed by a click of yummy loaded fries the family relished over the day out. 

Next was another adorable photo of the two serving major couple goals.

Later in the carousel the parents introduced their little one holding him closer.

To boost the spirit, the Tere Liye singer also posted a cute click of special Valentine's Day candles.


In the caption, Atif stressed on the importance of family, “Hold your loved ones tight.”

Atif’s ardent followers were taken aback by his cute Valentine dump, garnering a slew of responses in the comments section.

One wrote, “Best couples in the singer’s history.”

Another fan noted, “King with Queen.”

"SARA IS THE PRETTIEST,” a third person commented.

"Allah's blessings both of you," a fourth fan expressed. 

To note, Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana, who share three adorable children, tied the knot back in 2013. 

Lady Gaga ignites 'SNL' stage after addressing rumours of musical exit

Lady Gaga ignites 'SNL' stage after addressing rumours of musical exit

Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer

Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day

Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle gives quiet nod to Royal Family with surprising move

Meghan Markle gives quiet nod to Royal Family with surprising move

Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour
Katrina Kaif shares honest review of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava’
Katrina Kaif shares honest review of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava’
Muneeb Butt drops romantic Valentines Day post for wife Aiman Khan
Muneeb Butt drops romantic Valentines Day post for wife Aiman Khan
Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed get nikkahfied in Makkah
Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed get nikkahfied in Makkah
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh to share frame for 'biggest blockbuster' of 2025
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh to share frame for 'biggest blockbuster' of 2025
Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement
Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve major love goals on Valentines Day
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve major love goals on Valentines Day
Ranveer Singh goes 'WOW' over wife Deepika Padukone's latest PICS
Ranveer Singh goes 'WOW' over wife Deepika Padukone's latest PICS
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set couple goals at ‘Chhaava’ screening
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set couple goals at ‘Chhaava’ screening