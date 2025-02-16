Britney Spears is back with ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz on Valentine's Day  

Entertainment

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Paul Soliz sparked romance speculations back in 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Britney Spears and her former boyfriend Paul Soliz reunited on Valentine’s Day after an on-and-off relationship.

The couple was spotted purchasing food from the Box drive-thru in Thousand Oaks, California, as they were seen in their black Mercedes truck on Friday, February 14th, 2025.

Britney was photographed sitting on the passenger seat while Paul was holding the steering wheel.

The 43-year-old singer was wearing a white blouse and black choker, which she paired with a brimmed hat.

On the other hand, the musician's partner was in a black hoodie and matching pants.

Paul's one son also joined the couple, as he was spotted sitting in the back seat of the luxury vehicle.

This appearance came after a few reports suggested that the two had parted ways.

In August 2024, TMZ magazine reported that Britney and Paul had decided to take a break from their relationship due to his father's duties.

As of now, Britney and Paul have not commented on their split rumours.

For those unaware, Paul Soliz finalised his divorce from his ex-wife, Nicole Mancilla, in October last year. 

Now he co-parents his three sons, Trystan, 10, Dylan, 8, and Nicholas, also known as "Sonny," 6.

Britney Spears got separated from ex-husband Sam Asghari in 2023, and they finalised their divorce in May 2024. 

