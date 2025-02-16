Royal

Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’

Prince Andrew lands in big trouble after a huge ‘disaster’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’

Prince Andrew has seemingly faced a fresh calls to leave the Royal Lodge from King Charles after his “disaster” move.

The Sun has reported that the Duke of York hosted China's ambassador to the UK at Royal Lodge for a “business meeting” a few days before his connection to an alleged Chinese spy became public.

Andrew reportedly used his mansion to introduce Zheng Zeguang to the CEO of multinational company Waterberg-Stirling on December 9.

Former Home Office Minister Norman Baker told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, “Andrew goes from one disaster to another, and shows a complete lack of judgement.”

Norman added, “He also shows he’s interested in pursuing things for himself rather than on behalf of this country.”

Charles now seemingly wants his brother out of the expensive Royal Lodge, which was the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Three days after the meeting, Andrew was named in court papers linking him to Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

He shares the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with whom he has two daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Sabrina Carpenter appreciates BFF Taylor Swift in new statement

Sabrina Carpenter appreciates BFF Taylor Swift in new statement
Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun’s rumored girlfriend, found dead at age 24

Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun’s rumored girlfriend, found dead at age 24
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’

Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi

Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims
Prince William, Princess Kate miss BAFTAs and leave UK for secret holiday
Prince William, Princess Kate miss BAFTAs and leave UK for secret holiday
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel
Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move
Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move
Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology
Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology
Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer
Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer
Queen Camilla’s ‘resentful’ feelings towards Princess Kate, kids EXPOSED
Queen Camilla’s ‘resentful’ feelings towards Princess Kate, kids EXPOSED