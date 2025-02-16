Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’

Prince Andrew has seemingly faced a fresh calls to leave the Royal Lodge from King Charles after his “disaster” move.
The Sun has reported that the Duke of York hosted China's ambassador to the UK at Royal Lodge for a “business meeting” a few days before his connection to an alleged Chinese spy became public.
Andrew reportedly used his mansion to introduce Zheng Zeguang to the CEO of multinational company Waterberg-Stirling on December 9.
Former Home Office Minister Norman Baker told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, “Andrew goes from one disaster to another, and shows a complete lack of judgement.”
Norman added, “He also shows he’s interested in pursuing things for himself rather than on behalf of this country.”
Charles now seemingly wants his brother out of the expensive Royal Lodge, which was the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Three days after the meeting, Andrew was named in court papers linking him to Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.
He shares the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with whom he has two daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.