Sabrina Carpenter appreciates BFF Taylor Swift in new statement

Sabrina Carpenter has appreciated her pal Taylor Swift for inspiring her.
The Please Please Please crooner also compared her Short n' Sweet concerts with the Grammy winner’s Eras Tour.
During a latest chat with Vogue, she got candid about the influence of Taylor on her career.
Sabrina said, "Her stadiums make my shows look like clubs. Watching her keep their attention as if she’s playing in their living room, it was like—and I told her this—'Your tour enabled me to do mine.'"
Her Emails tour lasted almost a year and after finishing it in August 2023, she performed at 25 of Taylor Swift’s Eras concerts across Latin America, Asia, and Australia.
Moreover, she won two trophies at the 2025 Grammys.
On the work front, the pop icon will perform at the 2025 Brit Awards ceremony.
The Brit Awards' management has confirmed that Sabrina will be present at this year's awards gala, which will take place in London's O2 arena on March 1st, 2025.
Notably, Jade, Myles Smith, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, and The Last Dinner Party will also perform at the award show.