Ryan Reynolds jokes about Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni scandal at 'SNL50'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make first public appearance at ‘SNL50’ amid ongoing legal battle

  • February 17, 2025
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made their first joint public appearance in two months at Sunday's SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

The couple's attendance was notable as it comes amid their ongoing controversy and lawsuit against Lively’s It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

During the broadcast, the Deadpool and Wolverine actor poked fun at their infamous scandal in a skit alongside Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Reynolds stood up from the audience alongside Lively and said, “I have a question.”

“Oh Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?” he was then asked, to which the Deadpool star deadpanned, “Great - why, what have you heard?”

The joke was a clear reference to the months of headlines surrounding him and Lively’s legal issues with Baldoni.

Despite the ongoing controversy, the beloved Hollywood couple put on a united front at the event, which was attended by many A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Aubrey Plaza, Paul McCartney, Cher, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Kevin Costner and more.

The appearance also marked Blake Lively’s return to the spotlight for the first time in two months as the last time she stepped on a red carpet was on December 11 at the 2024 Beauty Inc Awards in NYC, weeks before litigation with Baldoni commenced. 

