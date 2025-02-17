Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed break silence on their separation period

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, the most liked couple among Pakistani fans, finally spilled beans on their own rough patch through marriage.
Urwa and Farhan, who married in 2016, parted ways after four years of their marriage in 2020.
Neither of the party ever confirmed or denied the separation rumors.
In an interview with a local publication, the Sajni singer addressed the challenges for the first time.
When asked if the two had parted ways at one point, Saeed replied, “No, we are alright.”
“Our situation was pretty open infront of everyone but one thing that went really right in our situation is that whatever happened we didn’t say or did anything to harm each other,” the Pi Jaun crooner revealed.
He further added, “I feel that all those who are going to be couples or are already couples one thing we can tell them is that the biggest turn off in a companion or relationship is talking behind each other’s backs.”
During the same interview, Urwa chimed saying that despite the struggles, respect prevailed in their relationship and that led them to reconcile.
To note, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed welcomed their first child, a daughter on 3 January 2024.